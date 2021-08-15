Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $116.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.