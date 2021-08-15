Zacks: Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce sales of $969.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $970.00 million and the lowest is $969.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $581.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 145,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

