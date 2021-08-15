Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 265,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

