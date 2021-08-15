Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 654,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,764,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

