Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 654,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,764,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.