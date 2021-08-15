Zacks: Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings per share of $2.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $13.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.85. 502,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,897. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $374.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

