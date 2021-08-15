Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 8,857,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,578,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 37.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

