Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce sales of $488.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.90 million and the lowest is $481.20 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $491.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 554,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,385. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

