Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 286,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,854. The Timken has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

