Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.53 Million

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post sales of $704.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.00 million and the lowest is $692.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $84,495,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $126,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 631,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,149. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

