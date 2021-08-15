Zacks: Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. 201,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

