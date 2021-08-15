Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $148.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the lowest is $147.40 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $595.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several analysts have commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $28,129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 271,170 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 219,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,444. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

