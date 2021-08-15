Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $334,489,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Nokia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 13,718,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,143,924. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

