Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

