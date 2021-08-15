Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market cap of $686.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

