Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Hold

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $170,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

