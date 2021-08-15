Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

