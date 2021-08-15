Zacks Investment Research Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Strong Sell

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.75 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

