Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compass Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.