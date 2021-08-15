Zacks Investment Research Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.82. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,158,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

