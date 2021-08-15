Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

