Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

