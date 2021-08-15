Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,823 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.