Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UE. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

