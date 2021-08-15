Zacks Investment Research Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Get WW International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last three months. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.