Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Buy

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Shares of ECOM opened at $23.38 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $697.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

