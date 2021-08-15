Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 million, a P/E ratio of 112.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graham by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 102.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 11.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 46.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 99.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

