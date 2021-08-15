Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

NYSE:TPB opened at $45.83 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $867.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.48.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 77.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.