Zenfuse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $347,355.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $347,355.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00858045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00104225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044203 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,336,628 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

