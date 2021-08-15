Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.55. 1,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $455,437.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,153,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

