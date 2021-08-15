Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16.
About Zhongsheng Group
