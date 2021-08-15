Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

