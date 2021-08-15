Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $68.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

