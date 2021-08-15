Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $362,934 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

MUR opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

