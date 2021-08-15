Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 9,496 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

