ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.