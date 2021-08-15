Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 376.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 39.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $201.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.