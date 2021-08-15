Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZFSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.10.

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $438.85 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $450.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

