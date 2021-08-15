Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 400 target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

