Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 12,901 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $298,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.82. 1,663,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

