Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $17.29 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 1.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.71. 1,882,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.27.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

