Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $8.34 Million Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 876,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000.
Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 493,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.27. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.96.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.
