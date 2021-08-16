$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,080,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock valued at $198,614,486. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Certara by 211.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

