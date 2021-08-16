$0.08 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.