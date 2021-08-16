-$0.10 EPS Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 265,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.