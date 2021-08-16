$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Franklin Covey also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $205,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $36.51. 1,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

