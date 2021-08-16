$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,677. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CAE by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after buying an additional 115,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth $10,633,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

