-$0.25 EPS Expected for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 346,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,587. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.98.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

