-$0.25 EPS Expected for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intevac.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 346,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IVAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,587. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.98.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.
