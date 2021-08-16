-$0.26 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). Euronav reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $43,639,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $6,962,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

