$0.34 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,439 shares of company stock worth $654,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 536,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 586,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

