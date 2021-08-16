$0.38 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $445.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.