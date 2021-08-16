$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.01. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,737. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

